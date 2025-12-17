(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAWCAD Lakehurst 2025 Army Navy Spirit Spot

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Story by Adam Hochron 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Sailors at NAWCAD Lakehurst are showing their support for Navy in the annual Army-Navy football game with a unique twist on the traditional kickoff. Using the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the New Jersey installation demonstrates that EMALS can launch footballs almost as effectively as it launches aircraft from the Navy’s most advanced carriers.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 14:22
