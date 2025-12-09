UTNG- New Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Utah National Guard has been tackling some large construction projects in 2025 preparing for the future. Rick Thalman, the project manager of the Construction Facilities Management Office, gives us a glimpse into the new Army Reserve Center facilitated on Camp Williams in Bluffdale, Utah. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)