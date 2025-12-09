The Utah National Guard has been tackling some large construction projects in 2025 preparing for the future. Rick Thalman, the project manager of the Construction Facilities Management Office, gives us a glimpse into the new Army Reserve Center facilitated on Camp Williams in Bluffdale, Utah. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 16:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989684
|VIRIN:
|251202-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111430584
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UTNG- New Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
