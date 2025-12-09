Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTNG- New Army Reserve Center on Camp Williams

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard has been tackling some large construction projects in 2025 preparing for the future. Rick Thalman, the project manager of the Construction Facilities Management Office, gives us a glimpse into the new Army Reserve Center facilitated on Camp Williams in Bluffdale, Utah. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 16:31
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

