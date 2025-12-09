Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DUI Disaster

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.12.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Britany Russell and Airman1st Class Jessel Fabara public affairs specialists assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, portray the dangers of driving under the influence during a public service announcement at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov 12,2025. This PSA reinforces responsible decision making and highlights 35 FW’s commitment to protecting its airmen, ensuring readiness, and fostering a culture of safety across the Misawa community.

