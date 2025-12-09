DUI Disaster

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Britany Russell and Airman1st Class Jessel Fabara public affairs specialists assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, portray the dangers of driving under the influence during a public service announcement at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov 12,2025. This PSA reinforces responsible decision making and highlights 35 FW’s commitment to protecting its airmen, ensuring readiness, and fostering a culture of safety across the Misawa community.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 00:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|989544
|VIRIN:
|251210-N-CK730-7802
|Filename:
|DOD_111428407
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
