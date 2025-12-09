DUI Disaster

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Britany Russell and Airman1st Class Jessel Fabara public affairs specialists assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, portray the dangers of driving under the influence during a public service announcement at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov 12,2025. This PSA reinforces responsible decision making and highlights 35 FW’s commitment to protecting its airmen, ensuring readiness, and fostering a culture of safety across the Misawa community.