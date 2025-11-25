Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Load Competition For Misawa's Range Day

    JAPAN

    09.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base and the 35th Fighter wing kicked off their annual Range Day with a friendly weapons load competition in front of family and friends. The competition demonstrates the speed and attention to detail required to load missiles and bombs on an F-16 for combat operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 21:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987956
    VIRIN: 250915-F-EU981-2974
    Filename: DOD_111403687
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load Competition For Misawa's Range Day, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Weapons Load Competition
    F-16A/B Fighting Falcon Fighter
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base

