    No Drones

    JAPAN

    11.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Any type of commercially made drone, including ones attached with cameras are prohibited in and around all military installations. If you see one, contact your base security forces and report the time and location of the sighting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 20:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 987954
    VIRIN: 251117-F-EU981-7564
    Filename: DOD_111403657
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Drones, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

