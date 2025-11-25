Any type of commercially made drone, including ones attached with cameras are prohibited in and around all military installations. If you see one, contact your base security forces and report the time and location of the sighting.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 20:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|987954
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-EU981-7564
|Filename:
|DOD_111403657
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, No Drones, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.