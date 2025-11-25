video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Any type of commercially made drone, including ones attached with cameras are prohibited in and around all military installations. If you see one, contact your base security forces and report the time and location of the sighting.