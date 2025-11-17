Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35 MDG Health Exposition 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    AFN Misawa

    Airmen from the 35th Medical Group (MDG) showcase medical capabilities through interactive booths and live demonstrations during the 35 MDG Health Exposition at the Potter Fitness Center at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 18, 2025. The event highlighted the group’s role in sustaining a healthy, ready force by educating service members and families on preventive care, emergency response, and available health resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 20:45
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Health and wellness
    35 MDG
    Preventative Care
    Medical
    Misawa Air Base

