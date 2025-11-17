35 MDG Health Exposition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 35th Medical Group (MDG) showcase medical capabilities through interactive booths and live demonstrations during the 35 MDG Health Exposition at the Potter Fitness Center at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 18, 2025. The event highlighted the group’s role in sustaining a healthy, ready force by educating service members and families on preventive care, emergency response, and available health resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)