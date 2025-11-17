Airmen from the 35th Medical Group (MDG) showcase medical capabilities through interactive booths and live demonstrations during the 35 MDG Health Exposition at the Potter Fitness Center at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 18, 2025. The event highlighted the group’s role in sustaining a healthy, ready force by educating service members and families on preventive care, emergency response, and available health resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 20:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|987576
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-KM882-3586
|Filename:
|DOD_111398490
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35 MDG Health Exposition 2025, by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
