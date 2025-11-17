Misawa Far East Bazaar 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Community members browse handmade goods, artwork, and locally sourced items during the Misawa Far East Bazaar at Misawa Air Base, Nov. 3, 2025. The annual event brings together Airmen, families, and local vendors, offering a space to support small businesses and strengthen ties within the Misawa community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell and Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)