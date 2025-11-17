Community members browse handmade goods, artwork, and locally sourced items during the Misawa Far East Bazaar at Misawa Air Base, Nov. 3, 2025. The annual event brings together Airmen, families, and local vendors, offering a space to support small businesses and strengthen ties within the Misawa community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell and Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 20:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|987575
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-KM882-1671
|Filename:
|DOD_111398480
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Far East Bazaar 2025, by SrA Koby Mitchell and A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.