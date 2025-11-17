Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Far East Bazaar 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell and Airman 1st Class Adryan Young

    AFN Misawa

    Community members browse handmade goods, artwork, and locally sourced items during the Misawa Far East Bazaar at Misawa Air Base, Nov. 3, 2025. The annual event brings together Airmen, families, and local vendors, offering a space to support small businesses and strengthen ties within the Misawa community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell and Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 20:31
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    military families
    35th Fighter Wing
    community
    Misawa Air Base
    Far East Bazaar

