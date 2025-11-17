Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving Around Misawa 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    AFN Misawa

    Airmen across the 35th Fighter Wing share what they’re grateful for this Thanksgiving during a series of short interviews filmed around base, Nov. 13, 2025. The project highlights the diverse experiences and perspectives of Misawa’s Airmen while underscoring the importance of community and connection for those serving far from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving Around Misawa 2025, by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday
    35th Fighter Wing
    community
    Misawa Air Base
    Thanksgiving

