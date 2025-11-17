Airmen across the 35th Fighter Wing share what they’re grateful for this Thanksgiving during a series of short interviews filmed around base, Nov. 13, 2025. The project highlights the diverse experiences and perspectives of Misawa’s Airmen while underscoring the importance of community and connection for those serving far from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|11.12.2025
|11.23.2025 19:59
|Package
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Thanksgiving Around Misawa 2025, by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
