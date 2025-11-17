Thanksgiving Around Misawa 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987574" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen across the 35th Fighter Wing share what they’re grateful for this Thanksgiving during a series of short interviews filmed around base, Nov. 13, 2025. The project highlights the diverse experiences and perspectives of Misawa’s Airmen while underscoring the importance of community and connection for those serving far from home. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)