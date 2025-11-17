13th Fighter Squadron Assumption of Command

The 35th Fighter Wing redesignated the 13th Fighter Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony on Misawa Air Base, Japan. The implementation of F-35 Lightning IIs in the place of F-16s provides the Misawa Air Base’s joint ground forces freedom from attack and freedom to maneuver while simultaneously holding the adversary’s most heavily defended targets at risk. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|987331
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-PV484-4649
|Filename:
|DOD_111394468
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
