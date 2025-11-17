13th Fighter Squadron Assumption of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 35th Fighter Wing redesignated the 13th Fighter Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony on Misawa Air Base, Japan. The implementation of F-35 Lightning IIs in the place of F-16s provides the Misawa Air Base’s joint ground forces freedom from attack and freedom to maneuver while simultaneously holding the adversary’s most heavily defended targets at risk. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)