    13th Fighter Squadron Assumption of Command

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig and Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Fighter Wing redesignated the 13th Fighter Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony on Misawa Air Base, Japan. The implementation of F-35 Lightning IIs in the place of F-16s provides the Misawa Air Base’s joint ground forces freedom from attack and freedom to maneuver while simultaneously holding the adversary’s most heavily defended targets at risk. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 00:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987331
    VIRIN: 251015-F-PV484-4649
    Filename: DOD_111394468
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Fighter Squadron Assumption of Command, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig and SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

