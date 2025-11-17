Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa's demolition of Bong Theater hits halfway point

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron is currently halfway through their demolition of the Bong theater. 2nd Lt Nicholas Srajer gives an update on the progress and its targeted end date.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 986782
    VIRIN: 251028-F-EU981-7449
    Filename: DOD_111385259
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    demolition
    Misawa
    Japan
    Construction
    Civil Engineer Squadron

