The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters have a long way to go to put out a potential fire at the US Navy fuel depot in Hachinohe. Luckily, local Japanese fire departments train to respond and control the theoretical blaze until Misawa's fire crews arrive.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 23:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|986781
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-EU981-3334
|Filename:
|DOD_111385257
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Local Japanese Firefighters Coordinate for US Navy POL facility, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.