    Local Japanese Firefighters Coordinate for US Navy POL facility

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters have a long way to go to put out a potential fire at the US Navy fuel depot in Hachinohe. Luckily, local Japanese fire departments train to respond and control the theoretical blaze until Misawa's fire crews arrive.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 23:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 986781
    VIRIN: 250911-F-EU981-3334
    Filename: DOD_111385257
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Japanese Firefighters Coordinate for US Navy POL facility, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hachinohe
    Exercise
    Misawa firefighters
    Petroleum, Oil, Lubricant (POL)

