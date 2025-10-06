Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Ambassador Glass Visit

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras describes the events of Ambassador George Glass' visit to Misawa Air Base, Japan. Ambassador Glass became the U.S. Ambassador to Japan on April 8, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 23:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 984567
    VIRIN: 250624-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111345002
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    readiness
    Ambassador George Glass
    Misawa Air Base

