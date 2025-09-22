Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Air Force Marathon

    09.20.2025

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    More than 7,600 runners representing 50 states and 11 foreign countries participate in the 29th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2025.
    Marathon weekend featured 1,500 volunteers who took part in the annual event held in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force birthday. The marathon weekend featured multiple races, community engagement, and showcased the enduring partnership between the Air Force, Wright State University, and the local community.

