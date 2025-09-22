2025 Air Force Marathon Volunteers

Volunteers support runners and the community during the 2025 U.S. Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio Sept. 19, 2025. The marathon, which coincides each year with the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, features more than 7,000 competitors and 1,500 volunteers, who are vital to keeping the event running smoothly.
