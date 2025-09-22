Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Air Force Marathon Volunteers

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Volunteers support runners and the community during the 2025 U.S. Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio Sept. 19, 2025. The marathon, which coincides each year with the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, features more than 7,000 competitors and 1,500 volunteers, who are vital to keeping the event running smoothly.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 10:59
    VIRIN: 250920-F-SX629-1001
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon Volunteers, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Fairborn
    WPAFB
    Air Force Mararthon
    Volunteers
    marathon

