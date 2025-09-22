2025 Air Force Marathon Volunteers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978133" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Volunteers support runners and the community during the 2025 U.S. Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio Sept. 19, 2025. The marathon, which coincides each year with the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, features more than 7,000 competitors and 1,500 volunteers, who are vital to keeping the event running smoothly.