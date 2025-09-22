2025 Air Force Marathon 5K B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll highlights from the 29th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon 5-Kilometer race at Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025.

More than 7,000 runners and over 1,500 volunteers took part in the 2025 Air Force Marathon, an annual event held in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force birthday. The marathon weekend featured multiple races, community engagement, and showcased the enduring partnership between the Air Force, Wright State University, and the local community. Included is an interview with 5-kilometer race winner Zak Keller, representing the U.S. Department of State.