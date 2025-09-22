B-roll highlights from the 29th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon 5-Kilometer race at Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025.
More than 7,000 runners and over 1,500 volunteers took part in the 2025 Air Force Marathon, an annual event held in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force birthday. The marathon weekend featured multiple races, community engagement, and showcased the enduring partnership between the Air Force, Wright State University, and the local community. Included is an interview with 5-kilometer race winner Zak Keller, representing the U.S. Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 16:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978060
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-OU362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111315744
|Length:
|00:11:44
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon 5K B-Roll, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.