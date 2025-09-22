Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Air Force Marathon 5K B-Roll

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    B-roll highlights from the 29th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon 5-Kilometer race at Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025.
    More than 7,000 runners and over 1,500 volunteers took part in the 2025 Air Force Marathon, an annual event held in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force birthday. The marathon weekend featured multiple races, community engagement, and showcased the enduring partnership between the Air Force, Wright State University, and the local community. Included is an interview with 5-kilometer race winner Zak Keller, representing the U.S. Department of State.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 16:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978060
    VIRIN: 250923-F-OU362-1001
    Filename: DOD_111315744
    Length: 00:11:44
    Location: OHIO, US

