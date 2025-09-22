Participants explore vendor booths and take part in demonstrations during the 2025 Air Force Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025. The expo, held Sept. 19–20, features fitness gear, nutritional products, health screenings, and running information for athletes ahead of the Air Force Marathon weekend. The annual marathon honors U.S. Air Force heritage while promoting fitness and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Dylan Kaericher, Cliff Thoroughman, Austin Smith and Jeffery Harris)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978036
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-NN123-9373
|Filename:
|DOD_111315230
|Length:
|00:08:35
|Location:
|FAIRBORN, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon Health & Fitness Expo B-Roll & Interviews, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.