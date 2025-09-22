2025 Air Force Marathon Health & Fitness Expo B-Roll & Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Participants explore vendor booths and take part in demonstrations during the 2025 Air Force Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025. The expo, held Sept. 19–20, features fitness gear, nutritional products, health screenings, and running information for athletes ahead of the Air Force Marathon weekend. The annual marathon honors U.S. Air Force heritage while promoting fitness and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Dylan Kaericher, Cliff Thoroughman, Austin Smith and Jeffery Harris)