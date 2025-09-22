Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Air Force Marathon Health & Fitness Expo B-Roll & Interviews

    FAIRBORN, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Participants explore vendor booths and take part in demonstrations during the 2025 Air Force Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, Fairborn, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2025. The expo, held Sept. 19–20, features fitness gear, nutritional products, health screenings, and running information for athletes ahead of the Air Force Marathon weekend. The annual marathon honors U.S. Air Force heritage while promoting fitness and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Dylan Kaericher, Cliff Thoroughman, Austin Smith and Jeffery Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978036
    VIRIN: 250919-F-NN123-9373
    Filename: DOD_111315230
    Length: 00:08:35
    Location: FAIRBORN, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon Health & Fitness Expo B-Roll & Interviews, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Health and Fitness Expo
    Wright-Patterson AFB
    Air Force Maraton
    2025 AFM
    2025 Air Force Marathon
    Air Force Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

