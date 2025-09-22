Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 25: Insertion Training

    NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 10:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977984
    VIRIN: 250921-F-PV484-9943
    Filename: DOD_111314316
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: NIIGATA, JP

    #OrientShield25 #OS25, #USARPAC, #USARJ, #USJapanAlliance, #JGSDF

