Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 10:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|977975
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-PV484-9698
|Filename:
|DOD_111314278
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NIIGATA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Orient Shield 25: Part 3 - 1RAR, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.