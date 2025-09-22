Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Air Force Marathon Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    Participants of the 29th Annual U.S. Air Force Marathon discuss race weekend, Sept. 20, 2025 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio. The interviewees include Zach Kreft -men’s full marathon winner, Kayla Brown - women’s full marathon winner, Chris Floyd - men’s half marathon winner, Jaci Smith - women’s half marathons winner, and Colonel Marietta E. Sanders, Commander of the 88th Mission Support Group.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 08:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 977937
    VIRIN: 250920-F-VE661-6215
    Filename: DOD_111313936
    Length: 00:12:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon Interviews, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    88th ABW
    AF Marathon
    Team Wright-Patt
    AFM 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download