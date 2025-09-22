Participants of the 29th Annual U.S. Air Force Marathon discuss race weekend, Sept. 20, 2025 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio. The interviewees include Zach Kreft -men’s full marathon winner, Kayla Brown - women’s full marathon winner, Chris Floyd - men’s half marathon winner, Jaci Smith - women’s half marathons winner, and Colonel Marietta E. Sanders, Commander of the 88th Mission Support Group.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 08:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|977937
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-VE661-6215
|Filename:
|DOD_111313936
|Length:
|00:12:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Air Force Marathon Interviews, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.