Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADR operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force LT Sarah Rego explains the events of the exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Draughon Range, Japan, August 6, 2025. This portion of the exercise covers airfield repair.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 03:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977540
    VIRIN: 250806-N-CK730-5617
    Filename: DOD_111306297
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADR operations, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airfeild Repair
    DLE2025
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download