U.S. Air Force LT Sarah Rego explains the events of the exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Draughon Range, Japan, August 6, 2025. This portion of the exercise covers airfield repair.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 03:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977540
|VIRIN:
|250806-N-CK730-5617
|Filename:
|DOD_111306297
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ADR operations, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.