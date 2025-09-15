Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obon in Japan

    JAPAN

    08.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Informational video about Obon, a Japanese holiday, in Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 22:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 977174
    VIRIN: 250807-N-WF663-9977
    Filename: DOD_111299426
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obon in Japan, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

