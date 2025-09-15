Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Chief Fitting 2025

    JAPAN

    08.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Chiefs on Misawa Air Base, JA get their uniforms fitting for their pinning ceremony on August 18, 2025. Chief Select Erika Smith and Chief Select Thomas DePaul talk about their experience in the Navy. Chief Kristin Givens gives her advice to the selects currently going through season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 21:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 977172
    VIRIN: 250818-N-WF663-8495
    Filename: DOD_111299382
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

