Misawa Chief Fitting 2025

Chiefs on Misawa Air Base, JA get their uniforms fitting for their pinning ceremony on August 18, 2025. Chief Select Erika Smith and Chief Select Thomas DePaul talk about their experience in the Navy. Chief Kristin Givens gives her advice to the selects currently going through season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)