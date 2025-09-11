Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Space Launch Squadron supports Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Satellite Launch

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Robert “Bobby” Duck, 2nd Space Launch Squadron flight mission lead, discusses 2SLS’ role in part of the Space Development Agency’s most recent launch during an interview at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025. The 2 SLS’ mission integration and mission assurance teams supported SDA by ensuring necessary resources were available, and by independently verifying all technical and safety standards were complied with. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976983
    VIRIN: 250912-X-IT855-1001
    Filename: DOD_111295489
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    2nd Space Launch Squadron Supports Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Launch

    USAF
    USSF
    SDA
    Tranche
    2SLS
    VSFB

