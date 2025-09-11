2nd Space Launch Squadron supports Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Satellite Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Robert “Bobby” Duck, 2nd Space Launch Squadron flight mission lead, discusses 2SLS’ role in part of the Space Development Agency’s most recent launch during an interview at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025. The 2 SLS’ mission integration and mission assurance teams supported SDA by ensuring necessary resources were available, and by independently verifying all technical and safety standards were complied with. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)