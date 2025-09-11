Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Space Launch Squadron Supports Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Launch

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Robert “Bobby” Duck, 2nd Space Launch Squadron flight mission lead, discusses 2SLS’ role in part of the Space Development Agency’s most recent launch during an interview at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025. The 2 SLS’ mission integration and mission assurance teams supported SDA by ensuring necessary resources were available, and by independently verifying all technical and safety standards were complied with.

    On Sept. 10, 2025, the SDA delivered a Tranche 1 satellite into low-Earth orbit. This satellite is designed to provide global communications access and deliver persistent regional encrypted connectivity in support of warfighter missions around the globe.

    The 2 SLS enables U.S. warfighters to be successful in their missions by providing them with information superiority. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

