    Misawa's Operation CODE

    JAPAN

    04.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa's younger dependants got a chance to experience what it's like to deploy with help of the Military Family Readiness Center.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 01:57
    Location: JP

    35th Fighter Wing
    Military and Family Readiness Center
    Misawa Air Base

