Misawa's younger dependants got a chance to experience what it's like to deploy with help of the Military Family Readiness Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 01:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976182
|VIRIN:
|250408-F-EU981-9162
|Filename:
|DOD_111278696
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa's Operation CODE, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.