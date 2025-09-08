Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Training in Misawa

    JAPAN

    03.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Servicemembers from the Air Guard and Reserves joined their active duty counterparts at Misawa Air Base for the exercise Beverly Sunrise, demonstrating their ability to forward deploy and adapt to a new environment amidst intense scenarios.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 01:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976181
    VIRIN: 250327-F-EU981-9546
    Filename: DOD_111278693
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Misawa
    Air Force Reserves
    Total Force Airman
    Air National Guard
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing

