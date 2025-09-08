Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa's EME Preps for Air Fest 2025

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Emergency responders from every corner of Misawa Air Base gathered for an exercise that demonstrated speed, efficiency, and safety in the face of a potential disaster.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 00:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976180
    VIRIN: 250828-F-EU981-3181
    Filename: DOD_111278652
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    35th Fighter Wing
    JASDF
    Emergency Management Exercise
    AFN
    Misawa Air Base

