Misawa PACUP: C-17 Offload

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976173" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MISAWA, Japan (July 25, 2025) - U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 106th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 129th Rescue Wing offload cargo including a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 10, 2025. The offload operation tested agile logistics support and contingency mobility, contributing to REFORPAC 2025’s goal of validating joint force readiness across the Indo-Pacific. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.