MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 8, 2025) - Service members from the 106th Rescue Wing load a C-5 in preparation for departure from Misawa Air Base after the conclusion of department level exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 22:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|976172
|VIRIN:
|250804-N-NY430-8102
|Filename:
|DOD_111278587
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa PACUP: C-5 onload, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
