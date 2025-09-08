Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa PACUP: C-5 onload

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 8, 2025) - Service members from the 106th Rescue Wing load a C-5 in preparation for departure from Misawa Air Base after the conclusion of department level exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 22:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976172
    VIRIN: 250804-N-NY430-8102
    Filename: DOD_111278587
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa PACUP: C-5 onload, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    106th Rescue Wing
    National Guard
    DLE2025, REFORPAC, USAF, ANG, C-5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download