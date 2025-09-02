Task Force Tales part 2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iain Stanley, Joint Task Force public affairs journeyman, interviews U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Fryerson, Joint Task Force call center action officer, during an episode of Task Force Tales at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Sept. 5, 2025. The segment highlights Fryerson's experiences and insights while serving with the PCS Joint Task Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)
09.05.2025
09.05.2025
Series
|975944
|250905-F-JO760-5585
|DOD_111274210
|00:00:36
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|1
|1
