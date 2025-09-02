Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Spotlight: AM1 Calvin Knowles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force SrA Justin Sullivan-Boyd expresses the importance of the Fuels Management mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2025. Fuels Management is in charge of managing, operating and maintaining fuel storage, dispensing facilities, and ensuring accuracy of inventory and issuing documents.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 21:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975814
    VIRIN: 250506-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111272010
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: AM1 Calvin Knowles, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POL
    fuels management specialist
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download