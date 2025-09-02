U.S. Air Force SrA Justin Sullivan-Boyd expresses the importance of the Fuels Management mission at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2025. Fuels Management is in charge of managing, operating and maintaining fuel storage, dispensing facilities, and ensuring accuracy of inventory and issuing documents.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 21:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975814
|VIRIN:
|250506-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111272010
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight: AM1 Calvin Knowles, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
