Misawa Pacific Update: Lights on the Lake 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975811" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jake Diab, the guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Autumn, expresses excitement and awe of performing overseas for military audiences at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2025. Autumn Kings have performed at multiple bases in the Pacific, with this being their first performance at Misawa.