    Misawa Pacific Update: Lights on the Lake 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Jake Diab, the guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Autumn, expresses excitement and awe of performing overseas for military audiences at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 7, 2025. Autumn Kings have performed at multiple bases in the Pacific, with this being their first performance at Misawa.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 20:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975811
    VIRIN: 250707-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111271959
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Lights on the Lake 2025, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Independence Day
    Misawa Air Base
    rock & roll

