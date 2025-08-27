Misawa Air Base, JA, participated in American Day off base on June 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 20:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|975338
|VIRIN:
|250615-N-WF663-2029
|Filename:
|DOD_111261674
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa American Day 2025, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.