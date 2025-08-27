Misawa OST

Megan Dehaven, strength and conditioning coach, for OST talks about the importance of their Intergration with squadrons on Misawa Air Base, JA. Their mission is to decrease and minimize mental health and physical health profiles within units. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 20:52
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|JP
