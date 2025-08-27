Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa OST

    JAPAN

    07.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Megan Dehaven, strength and conditioning coach, for OST talks about the importance of their Intergration with squadrons on Misawa Air Base, JA. Their mission is to decrease and minimize mental health and physical health profiles within units. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 20:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975337
    VIRIN: 250722-N-WF663-8030
    Filename: DOD_111261671
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa OST, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

