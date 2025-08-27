Misawa OST

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Megan Dehaven, strength and conditioning coach, for OST talks about the importance of their Intergration with squadrons on Misawa Air Base, JA. Their mission is to decrease and minimize mental health and physical health profiles within units. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)