    Misawa Mudder 2025

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base hosted its annual Misawa Mudder Event, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2025. The event was a 5k run through muddy obstacle courses. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 19:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975174
    VIRIN: 250704-F-PV484-4465
    Filename: DOD_111258643
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Mudder 2025, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Misawa
    Airmen
    Misawa Air Base
    misawa mudder

