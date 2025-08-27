The Aomori Nebuta Festival takes place every summer in Aomori, Japan. The festival originated over 300 years ago and features massive, illuminated floats depicting gods, warriors and legendary creatures. American Airmen from Misawa Air Base took part in this years festival that occurred August 2-7, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 19:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|975173
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-CK730-4228
|Filename:
|DOD_111258642
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nebuta Festival 2025, by SSgt Kristine Legate and SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
