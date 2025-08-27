Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebuta Festival 2025

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate and Seaman Jason De Castro

    AFN Misawa

    The Aomori Nebuta Festival takes place every summer in Aomori, Japan. The festival originated over 300 years ago and features massive, illuminated floats depicting gods, warriors and legendary creatures. American Airmen from Misawa Air Base took part in this years festival that occurred August 2-7, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 19:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975173
    VIRIN: 250812-N-CK730-4228
    Filename: DOD_111258642
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Nebuta Festival
    AFN Misawa
    Community Relations

