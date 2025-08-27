U.S. Airmen of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are recognized during the Dayton Dragons American Celebration Night at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark, Aug. 23, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. As part of the celebration Wright-Patt Airman presented the colors during the national anthem and Col Dustin Richards and CMSgt Tessa Fontaine swore new recruits into the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cliff Thoroughman & Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 15:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975141
|VIRIN:
|250823-F-SX629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111257634
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dayton Dragons American Celebration Night 2025, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.