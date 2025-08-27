Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dayton Dragons American Celebration Night 2025

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airmen of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are recognized during the Dayton Dragons American Celebration Night at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark, Aug. 23, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. As part of the celebration Wright-Patt Airman presented the colors during the national anthem and Col Dustin Richards and CMSgt Tessa Fontaine swore new recruits into the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cliff Thoroughman & Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975141
    VIRIN: 250823-F-SX629-1001
    Filename: DOD_111257634
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

