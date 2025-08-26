Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Airfest Radio Around the Region

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (July 25, 2025) -- Misawa American Forces Network radio DJ Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Tyler "The Iceberg" Bergstrom interviews Misawa Airfest coordinator Captain Edson Tung. Misawa Airfest is one of the largest events in Misawa Air Base inviting thousands of attendees from off base to demonstrate American and Japanese Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) aerial capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 00:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975014
    VIRIN: 250725-N-NY430-1121
    Filename: DOD_111256027
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Airfest Radio Around the Region, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

