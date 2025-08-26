MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan (July 25, 2025) -- Misawa American Forces Network radio DJ Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Tyler "The Iceberg" Bergstrom interviews Misawa Airfest coordinator Captain Edson Tung. Misawa Airfest is one of the largest events in Misawa Air Base inviting thousands of attendees from off base to demonstrate American and Japanese Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) aerial capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 00:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|975014
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-NY430-1121
|Filename:
|DOD_111256027
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Airfest Radio Around the Region, by PO1 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
