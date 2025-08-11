Misawa Guam Liberation Day 2025 PACUP

The 513th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron currently deployed to Misawa Air Base Japan held a celebration in honor of Guam Liberation Day 81st Anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 02:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|973710
|VIRIN:
|250719-F-WJ251-5492
|Filename:
|DOD_111230313
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
