    Industry Day Man on the Street part 1

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iain Stanley, Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force public affairs journeyman, interviews participants of Industry Day at O'Fallon, Illinois, Aug. 12, 2025. Industry Day is an opportunity for core members of PCS-related industries to connect with members of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)

    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

