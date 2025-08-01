"Base-to-Base PCS Survival Guide: Part Two", released by the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 9, 2025, continues the step-by-step breakdown of the PCS process. This installment focuses on the scheduling window, preparing household goods for pickup, and more. (Courtesy video by PCS Joint Task Force Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 10:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973173
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-QY777-7621
|Filename:
|DOD_111219282
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From Base to Base A PCS Survival Guide Part 2, by Capt. Daniel Barnhorst, SSgt Stephanie Henry, SrA Keira Rossman and SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
