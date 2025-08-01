Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Base to Base A PCS Survival Guide Part 1

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Capt. Daniel Barnhorst, Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry, Senior Airman Keira Rossman and Senior Airman Iain Stanley

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    “Base-to-Base PCS Survival Guide: Part One,” a step-by-step video released by the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2025, provides service members with essential tips to navigate their PCS move. The guide covers check-out procedures, packing advice, and planning tools to support a smooth transition between duty stations. (U.S. Air Force video by PCS Joint Task Force Public Affairs)

    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Base to Base A PCS Survival Guide Part 1, by Capt. Daniel Barnhorst, SSgt Stephanie Henry, SrA Keira Rossman and SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Scott Air Force Base
    PCS Survival Guide

