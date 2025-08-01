“Base-to-Base PCS Survival Guide: Part One,” a step-by-step video released by the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 8, 2025, provides service members with essential tips to navigate their PCS move. The guide covers check-out procedures, packing advice, and planning tools to support a smooth transition between duty stations. (U.S. Air Force video by PCS Joint Task Force Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 10:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973168
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-QY777-7620
|Filename:
|DOD_111219163
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Base to Base A PCS Survival Guide Part 1, by Capt. Daniel Barnhorst, SSgt Stephanie Henry, SrA Keira Rossman and SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
