    PCS JTF opens 24 hour call center

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Evans, Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force member, speaks about the call center's mission at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 6, 2025. The Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force provides 24-hour support every day for any PCS-related issues. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 14:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 972901
    VIRIN: 250801-F-JO760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111214797
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

