U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Evans, Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force member, speaks about the call center's mission at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 6, 2025. The Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force provides 24-hour support every day for any PCS-related issues. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 14:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|972901
|VIRIN:
|250801-F-JO760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111214797
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PCS JTF opens 24 hour call center, by SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.