B-Roll Footage of 5th SFG (A) UAS Range

Soldiers from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted a three day UAS range at Fort Campbell, Kentucky on July 29- 31, 2025.



The training was to test the capabilities and effects of different types of drones and explosive ordnance for future military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Martin C. Rainen 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)