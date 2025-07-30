Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Footage of 5th SFG (A) UAS Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Martin Rainen 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conducted a three day UAS range at Fort Campbell, Kentucky on July 29- 31, 2025.

    The training was to test the capabilities and effects of different types of drones and explosive ordnance for future military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Martin C. Rainen 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972459
    VIRIN: 250731-A-YR619-1001
    Filename: DOD_111205056
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Footage of 5th SFG (A) UAS Range, by SSG Martin Rainen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    drone
    5th SFG (A)
    Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download