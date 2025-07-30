B-Roll Package: Mass Casualty Aeromedical Evacuation Drill at Misawa AB in support of REFORPAC 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force medical personnel conducted a mass casualty aeromedical evacuation drill utilizing a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.

(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristopher S. Haley)