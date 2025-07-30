Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package: Mass Casualty Aeromedical Evacuation Drill at Misawa AB in support of REFORPAC 25

    JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force medical personnel conducted a mass casualty aeromedical evacuation drill utilizing a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristopher S. Haley)

