Pacific Spotlight: 106 Rescue Wing

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Tia 'NAILS' Beck, 106th Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations, describes the mission of the 106th Rescue Wing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2025. The 106th RQW is tasked with the real world search and rescue mission for the duration of REFORPAC 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 01:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972102
    VIRIN: 250724-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111198517
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    106RescueWing
    Misawa Air Base
    REFORPAC25
    DLE25

