U.S. Air Force Maj. Tia 'NAILS' Beck, 106th Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations, describes the mission of the 106th Rescue Wing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2025. The 106th RQW is tasked with the real world search and rescue mission for the duration of REFORPAC 2025.
Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 01:49
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|972102
VIRIN:
|250724-N-HW118-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111198517
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight: 106 Rescue Wing, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
