Pacific Spotlight: 106 Rescue Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tia 'NAILS' Beck, 106th Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations, describes the mission of the 106th Rescue Wing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2025. The 106th RQW is tasked with the real world search and rescue mission for the duration of REFORPAC 2025.