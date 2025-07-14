Devil Avalanche Live Fire 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a platoon live-fire exercise during Devil Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 28, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)