Devil Avalanche Live Fire 2025

Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a platoon live-fire exercise during Devil Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 28, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971922
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-EA446-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111195330
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
