    Devil Avalanche Live Fire 2025

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a platoon live-fire exercise during Devil Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 28, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971922
    VIRIN: 250728-A-EA446-1001
    Filename: DOD_111195330
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Avalanche Live Fire 2025, by SGT Devyn Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    live-fire
    AATW
    82nd Airborne Division
    Devil Avalanche

