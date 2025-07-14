Sailors from across Misawa Air Base unite to clean Miss Veedol Beach on July 18, 2025.The beach cleanup promotes the need to take care of the environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 23:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971813
|VIRIN:
|250718-N-CK730-7687
|Filename:
|DOD_111192712
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Sailors restore beach's beauty, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
