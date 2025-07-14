Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Legal Office spot

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.07.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter George explains what the Misawa Air Base legal office can do to assist service members. Legal offices at different instillations can provide varying degrees of legal advice and assistance depending on the training and availability of the local legal officers.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 20:45
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 970424
    VIRIN: 250708-N-CK730-8198
    Filename: DOD_111153264
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Legal
    AFN
    Misawa Air Base

