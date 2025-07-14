U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter George explains what the Misawa Air Base legal office can do to assist service members. Legal offices at different instillations can provide varying degrees of legal advice and assistance depending on the training and availability of the local legal officers.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 20:45
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|970424
|VIRIN:
|250708-N-CK730-8198
|Filename:
|DOD_111153264
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Legal Office spot, by SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.